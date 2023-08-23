Look Back ... to John David Phillips starting for 'Bama, 1998

Aug. 23, 1948, in The Star: Stamps for the automatic stamp vending machine which has been placed in the lobby of the Anniston Post Office were secured recently and stamps now may be had for face value from the machine. Automatically operated by the insertion of a coin, the machine issues five one-cent stamps for a nickel, two five-cent air mail stamps for a dime, and five three-cent stamps for a nickel and a dime.
Aug. 23, 1998, in The Star: Alabama’s first scrimmage came and went yesterday, but the question on everyone’s mind had already been settled. Tide coach Mike DuBose announced the previous day that he had picked fifth-year senior John David Phillips to be his starting quarterback. With that pressure removed, the Anniston native settled into his role yesterday, taking most of his snaps in the squad’s first major preseason scrimmage.