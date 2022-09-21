Look Back … to John B. LaGarde founds his business, 1947

Sept. 21, 1947, in The Star: A certificate of incorporation has been filed in the Calhoun County Probate Office for a company to be known as John B. LaGarde, Inc., which will manufacture and sell cement, concrete, sand and gravel and combinations thereof. Mr. LaGarde will be president of the company. Also this date: Ben Held was recently elected president by unanimous vote at the annual meeting of the congregation of Temple Beth-El in Anniston, succeeding Julian Saks. Other officers chosen were Dr. Marvin Yalovitz, Mrs. J. Berman, Sam Routman and Ben Applebaum. Additionally: Mr. and Mrs. Eugene L. Turner announced the engagement of their daughter, Lucy Frye, to Robert Royal Knight, son of Mrs. Robert Royal Knight and the late Mr. Knight of Anniston, the marriage to be solemnized this fall. Both young people come from families who were early settlers of Anniston.
Sept. 21, 1997, in The Star: Some Eastaboga residents recently denied annexation into Oxford might now get the next best thing: Oxford’s water. Rep. Larry Sims, R-Eastaboga, was able to get $15,000 from a state economic agency to help pay for the Oxford Water Department to extend their pipes into the neighborhood. The old lines in that area are so corroded as to block much of the water being sent through them.