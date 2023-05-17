Look back ... to Jacksonville man as top trooper, 1998

May 17, 1948, in The Star: Preparations are now under way for filling and grading the site for the new Salvation Army Citadel, according to an announcement made today by the fundraising campaign executive committee. The actual construction of the building is dependent on the final result of the campaign. The amount raised so far is about $31,500, leaving a balance of about $23,500 yet to be raised. Also this date: The “Farm Woman of the Year” will be selected this week from more than 20 names presented by the Home Demonstration Clubs of the county. The winner of this distinction will be honored further by a banquet at the Jefferson Davis Hotel on May 26 given by the Anniston Chain Store Managers in recognition of the work done by rural women.
May 17, 1998, in The Star: Ever since he was an eighth-grader at Jacksonville High School, Scott Brasher knew what he wanted to be. “A state trooper came to my class and spoke. I don’t remember his name, but I was so impressed with his demeanor and dress, I just knew that’s what I wanted to be,” he said. Now, after more than 10 years as a trooper, Brasher has been awarded his profession’s top honor. He was recently named Alabama State Trooper of the Year by the troopers’ association. “I was as shocked as anyone” by the award, he said. “I was so excited I was speechless.” Alabama has about 837 state troopers who serve out of 18 posts across the state. Brasher has two daughters, Beth and Brittany, who are enrolled at Kitty Stone Elementary in Jacksonville.