Look Back ... to interest in a new Alabama highway

May 10, 1947: The date fell on a Saturday during a span of a dozen years when The Star wasn’t published on that day of the week.
May 10, 1997, in The Star: A proposed highway from Memphis to Atlanta along U.S. 278 appears to be gaining support at the state level. The Memphis-Atlanta Corridor Coalition, a group of area leaders seeking the open-access highway, met in Piedmont yesterday. State Sen. Roy Smith, R-Gadsden, told the audience of about 100 that he recently received a verbal commitment of support for the project from the Alabama Department of Transportation. If the state Legislature passes Gov. Fob James’ $700 million highway bond issue, then the governor will earmark $30 million for the project, according to state Rep. Gerald Willis of Nances Creek. The corridor would make use of existing highways; it would not be an interstate with exits. Also this date: The Alabama Supreme Court yesterday slashed a $2 million verdict against the auto manufacturer BMW to $50,000 in a paint job liability case. The award had been won by a Birmingham doctor who had not been told his new BMW sedan, which he bought in 1990, had been partially repainted to touch up damage caused by acid rain during shipping. The court said BMW’s conduct in the matter was “reprehensible” but not $2 million worth of reprehensible. After all, it said, the repairs were merely cosmetic and the loss to the car’s owner was “purely economic.”