Look Back ... to industries halted due to cold snap, 1948

Jan. 15, 1948, in The Star: As a cold wave sent the temperature here down to 11 degrees at 4 a.m. today, operations in the Anniston industrial district were halted at several plants due to a lack of gas supplies. By noon, however, several local plants reported that they had been promised enough gas for continued operation late today and into tomorrow. By 1 p.m. today the temperature had reached 42. The only damage to public utilities reported was the breakage of a six-inch water main near J. I. Case Co. (Kilby Steel), which flooded the street. Also this date: According to a Jitney Jungle grocery ad, the “Aunt Jemima” character will visit the store at 17th and Noble all day tomorrow and the next day. Hungry for pancakes now? Start by buying a dozen eggs for 57 cents.
Jan. 15, 1998, in The Star: Unsafe playground equipment and an inadequate number of toilets at the Anniston Head Start school on 12th Street are causing headaches for parents and the Talladega agency aiming to take over the preschool. State inspectors won’t grant a permanent license to the agency until it clears up the violations. That means the school can operate only from 8 until noon each day, a major inconvenience for parents accustomed to the 6:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. operation time. Also this date: The board of Consolidated Publishing Company yesterday named Anniston Star executive editor Chris Waddle as the corporate vice president for news. He will have broad responsibility for integrating and improving news coverage for all the company’s newspapers, which report on events in Calhoun, Talladega and Cleburne counties and adjacent regions. Born in 1944 in Fort Worth, Texas, Waddle joined The Star in 1982 as managing editor.