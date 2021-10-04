Look Back ... to industrial boom times, 1946

Oct. 4, 1946, in The Star: The industrial payroll of Anniston and vicinity has been increased by about 16 percent since the first of the year as the result of industrial expansion and the establishment of new industries. The estimate comes from Chamber of Commerce Secretary Charles Varn, based on the establishment of 15 new industries and expansions worth more than $600,000. Twelve new industries have been started in this area, with three other proposed.
Oct. 4, 1996, in The Star: When Barbara Swift, 50, retired this week as Calhoun County register, the office disappeared with her. That’s because the register’s position was eliminated in Alabama in 1977 when the register’s duties as custodian of court records were combined with those of the circuit clerk. But Mrs. Swift was grandfathered into the new system and was allowed to keep her position. Among her workplace accomplishments was getting the county courthouse computerized in 1988.