Look Back … to inconsistent improvement in Anniston students’ grades, 1997

Jan. 18, 1947: The date fell on a Saturday during a 12-year period (1940-52) when The Star didn’t publish on that day of the week.
Jan. 18, 1997, in The Star: Preliminary data shows that additional Anniston High School students fell victim to a no-pass, no-play policy on their report cards Friday compared to those who did poorly in the first or second grading periods of the year. Compliance at Anniston Middle School improved, however. School officials said yesterday that their count indicates 548 of the school’s 840 or so students had at least one “D” in their subject grades this time around. The count was up from 522 six weeks ago and 527 six weeks before that. At the middle school, the number of students with at least one “D” fell from 428 six weeks ago to 404 yesterday. Also this date: Calhoun County in 1996 enjoyed an unemployment rate of 3 percent, the lowest level in several years. No doubt some of those jobs arose from the $44.2 million in capital investment made in projects shepherded along by Forward Calhoun County, a business development project connected to the Calhoun County Chamber of Commerce. An estimated 920 jobs were created in that context. The chamber’s 18th annual meeting was held yesterday, where the job figures were announced.