Look Back ... to incineration opponents pressing their case, 1997

Feb. 9, 1947, in The Star: More than 500 people paid their respects at the recent funeral of Ivey L. Adamson, 13, a Boy Scout of Troop 108 in Bynum. Ivey, taken ill a week ago after a swim at a YMCA pool in Birmingham, died in a hospital the following night. Lauded as a model Scout, the son of Mr. and Mrs. C. I. Adamson of Bynum started out in Cub scouting and was a Boy Scout at age 12. Scout scribe, quartermaster, and assistant patrol leader of the Wolf Patrol, Ivey was an honor student at Mechanicsville School. “[He] was always helpful and gentle to others, but he was a leader and well thought of among the other boys as well,” said Capt. Arthur W. Haight, Scoutmaster and security officer at Anniston Ordnance Depot. Also this date: Clarence M. Jesperson has been named permanent chairman of the Anniston Committee for Industrial Development, the group charged with developing and expanding the industrial base of Anniston. Mr. Jesperson is a native of Minnesota and graduated from the University of Minnesota as an electrical engineer. Local industries, past or present, which have benefited from his expertise include Southern Manganese, Swann Chemical Co. and Lee Brothers Foundry Co.
Feb. 9, 1997, in The Star: Groups opposed to incineration of chemical weapons at Anniston Army Depot repeated their charges yesterday that the Army is ignoring better alternatives and misleading people about the dangers of incineration. The groups, including the National Gulf War Research Foundation, the Chemical Weapons Working Group, Families Concerned About Nerve Gas Incineration and Serving Alabama’s Future Environment, all gathered for a symposium at Jacksonville State University to share ideas. They are united in their opposition to the Army’s plan to build an incinerator to destroy thousands of tons of chemical and nerve weapons at the depot.