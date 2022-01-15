Look Back ... to incineration opinions, 1997

Jan. 15, 1947, in The Star: Approximately 50 veterans of Calhoun County with certificates of eligibility applying for vocational agricultural training have been turned down “because there are no teachers available on file,” County Service Commissioner Clayton G. Walker said this morning. Unless qualified persons of a sufficient number are located for such teaching positions, the commissioner stressed, many veterans will necessarily be precluded from this training. Also this date: More than 100 members and visitors assembled yesterday at the Woman’s Civic Club for the January anniversary celebration of the founding of the club. The guest speaker was a military man who talked about the plan in Washington D.C. to merge the Army and the Navy. The luncheon marked the 23rd year of service for the civic club and the occasion was observed with the annual candlelight ceremony. Serving as president of the club in the coming year will be Mrs. John L. Oldham, while Miss Iva Cook will be vice president and program chairman.
Jan. 15, 1997, in The Star: A give-and-take meeting last night about burning chemical weapons turned out to be more give – as in giving opinions – than taking in information. About 250 people gathered at the City Meeting Center in Anniston for the second of three public sessions held by the Alabama Department of Environmental Management, the agency that will decide whether to approve construction permits for a chemical weapons incinerator at Anniston Army Depot. After a few brief introductions from the panel of 11 at the front of the room, residents quickly lined up behind three strategically place microphones to speak their piece. Incineration opponents said they believe the government is lying when it makes its case for the process – lying when it says it won’t bring in other weapons from outside Anniston and lying when it minimizes the chance of danger to the population as a whole. It was lively, contentious meeting, that’s for sure.