Look Back .... to incentive for approving a tax, 1948

Feb. 22, 1948, in The Star: Declaring that an overall expenditure of nearly $2 million is needed to place Anniston public school structures on a par with those of other American cities — and pointing out that the nationally increasing birth rate most definitely applies to the Anniston school population — schools Superintendent R. J. Fisher personally issued a plea yesterday that all voters in the city cast their ballots for the 5 mill ad valorem tax on March 16. Uncomfortably crowded conditions exist in every school in the city, he said, creating hazards to life and health. The city’s oldest school is Pine Avenue, built more than a half-century ago, while the newest, Noble Street School, was built in 1926, or 22 years ago. Also this date: The voluntary fund being applied to hospital expenses of the families of children hurt in the Ohatchee school bus accident recently is approaching the $200 mark. Donations are being sent to local banks. At least one and possibly two of the five remaining injured children will require lengthy hospital attention due to head injuries; three others are in “improved” condition.
Feb. 22, 1998, in The Star: Fort McClellan’s 209th Military Police unit will leave for duty in the Persian Gulf tomorrow. Its tour might last weeks or months, depending on U.N. Chief Kofi Annan’s last-chance talks about arms inspections with Iraq officials. The order sending them arrived several days ago. Yesterday, dozens of soldiers streamed through the “Warfighters” unit yard in the morning sunlight, loading bags of equipment onto trailers and unloading pallets from mammoth forklifts. “It’s been pretty hectic around here the last couple of days,” said Capt. Noel Smart, the company commander.