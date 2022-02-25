Look Back ... to impending development at Cheaha park, 1947

Feb. 25, 1947, in The Star: Officials from the Chambers of Commerce in both Anniston and Talladega yesterday welcomed to Cheaha State Park members of the State Interim Committee on Conservation, who assured their hosts that a new era of development was at hand for Alabama’s greatest scenic asset. If the state Legislature goes along in its next session, it will approve $825,000 for the park –- the largest allocation it has received since its establishment in 1933. Primary consideration, Chamber officials said, would be given to the construction of a paved road to the park area. Other needs at Cheaha include campgrounds, more cabins, parking area, stream development and expansion of swimming, boating and fishing facilities. Also this date: About 75 tractor owners were present today in Anniston at the fourth annual tractor school held under the direction of J. C. Sewell of International Harvester Co. and A. S. Mathews Jr., county agent. Several other farm-related retailers were sponsors, too, at the event held in the morning at the Noble Theater.
Feb. 25, 1997, in The Star: Piedmont Mayor George Hendrix says a proposed four-lane highway connecting Memphis to Atlanta could boost Piedmont’s economy. During Monday’s council meeting, the mayor read a letter from the Gadsden Chamber of Commerce asking Piedmont to support an alternate route that would include the portion of U.S. 278 that passes through northern Calhoun County. “It’s something we need to attend to now rather than wonder why the traffic is 40 miles north of us 20 years from now,” the mayor said. Also this date: Jacksonville Mayor George Douthit reports that construction on the city’s new high school building is 25 percent complete. [Dedication and open house for the new school would be held in July 1998.]