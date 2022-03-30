Look Back ... to Ike's planned trip to Fort McClellan, 1947

March 30, 1947, in The Star: General of the Armies Dwight D. Eisenhower plans to visit Fort McClellan during his upcoming trip to Atlanta and Fort Benning, congressional sources tell The Star. The recognition represented by the distinguished general’s visit is expected to take some of the sting out of the recent announcement that the fort will soon be placed on “inactive” status. Gen. Eisenhower has reportedly told Alabama officials that Fort McClellan is considered a permanent fort by the Army and that it’s being held on a standby basis, ready for use at any time. When the general pays his visit within the next 10 days, it’s expected to be a business-only tour of the post and its training areas – no entertainment. Also this date: From three workers and $550 borrowed in 1919, Lee Brothers Foundry Co. Inc. has grown to be the only company in the South making finished brass products. The output is worth some $3 million, 426 people have jobs with the plant and the yearly payroll is one million dollars, said Arthur H. Lee, company president. “We have the finest group of employees in the United States,” Lee said in feature-style article about the company, one in a series of weekly industrial profiles The Star has been publishing lately.
March 30, 1997, in The Star: Just because you can doesn’t mean you should: That’s the message some angry viewers are delivering to Alabama ABC 33/40, ever since the station exercised its right to tell Time Warner cable, which serves the Anniston area, to disconnect Channel 2 from its lineup. Up until the time the latter station, which originates from Atlanta as WSB-TV, was shut off around Feb. 1, local viewers enjoyed the diversity made possible by viewing an Atlanta station. They could see Atlanta news, weather and commercials and just generally feel connected to that market, which isn’t so much farther away from Calhoun County than Birmingham is. They also say they like the different timing of certain programs compared to those programs’ Birmingham schedule. However, the FCC doesn’t care about that. It just knows the Birmingham station, which it has licensed to the Anniston TV market, has the legal right to not have a competing station from the same network on the Anniston cable system. (The whole controversy originates from a shuffle of network affiliates last Sept. 1. That’s when Anniston’s WJSU, Channel 40, long a CBS affiliate, combined with WCFT, Channel 33 in Tuscaloosa. Also at that time WBRC Channel 6 in Birmingham went from being an ABC affiliate to being a Fox affiliate.)