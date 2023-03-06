Look Back ... to how to adapt Anniston schools to new enrollment, 1998

March 6, 1948: The date fell on a Saturday during a 12-year period (1940-52) when The Star didn’t publish on that day of the week.
March 6, 1998, in The Star: Anniston interim Superintendent Jan Hurd will start meeting with architects next week concerning renovation of Anniston’s elementary schools now that the school board has directed her to carry out the terms of a federal court order. Yet the board in split vote led by Bill Trammell decided last night to hire the Alabama Association of School Boards to conduct an immediate search for a new superintendent — despite the high quality of work Hurd has done for the board as interim chief. She has, said teacher Shaun Eller, president of the Education Association of Anniston, “made us feel like we want to work here again — she has listened, she has made smart decisions.” Also this date: The 108-mile bicycle ride known as the Cheaha Challenge is set to take place May 3, despite the cancellation of the sports festival that usually accompanies it. No one has taken up the mantle of running the Criterium, a bicycle race the Chamber of Commerce has held in downtown Anniston for the last few years, but that won’t affect the Cheaha Challenge because the latter has its own sponsors and organizers.