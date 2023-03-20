Look Back ... to hospitals with websites, 1998

March 20, 1948: The date fell on a Saturday during a 12-year period (1940-52) when The Star didn’t publish on that day of the week.
March 20, 1998, in The Star: A tie vote last night defeated a motion to put Johnson Elementary School up for sale after two Anniston school board members argued that they need a long-term plan before taking such a final step. The no votes were from Don Ledford and Dr. James Daniel. Also this date: Close to two dozen Alabama hospitals have websites and the number is growing, according to the Alabama Hospital Association. “It’s an exciting new way to get information to the people,” said Brian Bourke, a spokesman for the AHA. Jacksonville Hospital’s web page has been up and running for a little while, but a restructuring is planned to provide more information. Both RMC and Stringfellow are in the process of creating their web sites, with RMC’s to be operational by late April or early May. Judy Gould, an RMC vice president, said a web page will be a resource for recruiting physicians to the area. “A lot of [physician] candidates would say, ‘Can I email you or look at your web page?’ That’s when I thought maybe we should get with the times,” Gould said. Stringfellow’s site won’t be online until the end of the year, and the page is expected to be about the corporation that operates the facility, Health Management Associates, and not Stringfellow itself.