Look Back ... to hospitality in local churches, 1946

Dec. 18, 1946, in The Star: “Hospitality Day” will be observed in five of Anniston’s churches Sunday, when young soldier trainees at Fort McClellan — away at Christmas for the first time and desperately homesick —will be welcomed at the 11 o’clock services of First Presbyterian, Parker Memorial Baptist, First Christian, Grace Episcopal and First Methodist churches. Following their respective services, members of each congregation will entertain the youngsters in their homes. The experience will be new all around; many of these trainees haven’t been allowed off the military reservation yet, and local congregations have not organized local hospitality in this way before. Also this date: The Anniston City Commission yesterday referred to the city engineer a request for approval of a new subdivision being created in Oxanna by H. B. Blackwell, for Frank Hamilton. To best lay out the sizeable area, which is being divided into building lots, permission was requested to adjust the location of one street and close up certain alleys. [No other details were given concerning the location of this subdivision.]
Dec. 18, 1996, in The Star: Former Anniston Middle School Principal Jacky Sparks, 50, has been named one of two new deputy superintendents of the Calhoun County School System in a reorganization of the system’s administrative structure. The other deputy superintendent will be Judy Stiefel, 46; they begin their work at the first of the year. Also this date: All of the school systems in Calhoun County, as well as the Talladega County schools, closed today at noon. Oxford schools Superintendent John Toland said the decision was made after superintendents of the five school systems in the county conferred with each other and with the National Weather Service, which believes two or more inches of snow will blanket much of the area by tomorrow morning. [The forecast turned out to be basically wrong — the roads were clear and safe, and only a dusting of snow fell on local lawns.]