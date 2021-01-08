Look Back ... to hoops season starting for Anniston High, 1946

Jan. 8, 1946, in The Star: The 1946 season of Anniston High School’s basketball Bulldogs opens at the school gymnasium at 7 o’clock. The game against Alexandria is the first of a 14-game season, nine games to be played on the home boards. Headed by four returning lettermen — James Conway, Bob Stanley, Robert Comer and Pete Lusk — the Bulldogs have been strengthened by the addition of Darrol O’Brien, Charles Rice, Bernard Hammett, Jimmy Meigs and three others who will join at a later date: Marel Allaway, Joe Lane and Billy Wyatt.
Jan. 8, 1996, in The Star: After 15 years as attorney for the City of Anniston, George Monk is resigning from the job. Monk, 44, announced his plans, under consideration for several months, to City Council members during a closed-door session two days ago after council members had finished interviewing city manager candidates. One reason for his departure, he said, was an increasing caseload in his private practice with the Anniston firm of Merrill, Porch, Dillon & Fite, along with an increase in city business. Monk’s announcement caught Mayor David Dethrage and others on the council by surprise.