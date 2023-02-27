Look Back … to honors for several African American Boy Scouts of the Anniston area, 1948.

Feb. 27, 1948, in The Star: Anniston attorney Kenneth Roberts today qualified as a candidate for the U.S. House of Representatives from Alabama’s 4th Congressional District, subject to the May 4 primary. He will oppose the incumbent, Sam Hobbs of Selma, who’s running for reelection. Prior to the war he served for a time in Montgomery as an Alabama Senator representing Talladega County. Also this date: The Negro Boy Scout Court of Honor for the Anniston and Ladiga districts was held last night at 17th Street Baptist Church. A number of boys either advanced in their Scout class or were recognized for Merit Badge work. They were Roger Ghoston, Willie Phillips Jr., William Buchanon, Edward Caldwell, W. M. Jackson, Earl Wattleton, Donald Westfield, Charles Tignon, Walter Glover, Ernest Howell, Charles Goggins [possibly spelled Goggans], Elie Parker, Vernon Veale, and Ethelbert Hanna Jr.
Feb. 27, 1998, in The Star: The Calhoun County Commission gave its permission yesterday for the Fort McClellan Development Commission to begin work on the application for the fort land to be transferred to a local government. The FMDC needs permission because it expects the county to become the financial conduit for fort redevelopment money, according to FMDC chairman George Salmon. The Council of Elected Leaders has unanimously endorse legislation making the county the agent for federal money. Also this date: About 200 people showed up Thursday in downtown Anniston hoping to have a “extras” role to play in a relatively low-budget, low-distribution Hollywood movie called “Palmer’s Pickup.” Director Christopher Coppola says the local folks have been good to work with — friendly, but also fast, which is important in an industry where time is money. [Released in 1999, “Palmer’s Pickup” didn’t exactly garner stellar reviews; the word “worst” pops up a couple of times.]