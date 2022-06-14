Look Back ... to honors for a prominent couple

June 14, 1947: The date fell on a Saturday during a 12-year period when The Star didn’t print on that day of the week.
June 14, 1997, in The Star: Friends of Hyman and Selma Gordon of Anniston say it’s quite appropriate that the couple's names will be carved into a stone at the base of the Tree of Life at Temple Beth-El’s Dorothy Sterne Center. The gesture mirrors the permanence of the contribution the Gordons have made in the local community since coming to Anniston in 1946. Temple Beth-El honored the Gordons with its second annual Golden Mitzvah Award last night. “They seem to be happiest when they’re helping others,” said their dear friend Gershon Weinberg, owner of Old Smokehouse Bar-B-Q.