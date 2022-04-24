Look Back ... to honors accorded Saks musician David Talley, 1997

April 24, 1947, in The Star: The Southern Bell Telephone Company here said today that cables carrying long distance and local lines were slashed last night in Anniston and near Bessemer. One of the two cables severed here held 50 toll lines running between Atlanta and Birmingham and the other carried 404 line serving South Anniston and Oxford. Service on the long distance cable was restored this morning at 6 but work continues this afternoon on the local phone cable, said local telephone office manager Drayton Bernhard. The slashed cables were in Wilmer alley between 7th and 8th Street, with the disruption even taking radio station WHMA off the air for 24 minutes. Service in that instance was rerouted over other lines. The incident marked the first destructive act to occur locally since telephone workers went on strike three weeks ago. Also this date: Today in Louisiana the State Pardon Board ruled that a young Black man, Willie Francis, 18, can and should be executed for killing a white druggist. The outrage over this particular case in some circles stems from the fact that the state already tried to execute Francis once — on May 3, 1946, when the electric chair failed to activate correctly. The teenager survived and essentially got a reprieve while his case went to the U.S. Supreme Court on arguments related to violations of his constitutional rights. However, on a 5-4 decision the court ruled that the malfunction that affected the chair’s operation the first time was no reason for the state of Louisiana not to try again.
April 24, 1997, in The Star: Selected by audition from more than 40 contestants, a senior at Saks High School has won the prestigious Atlanta Symphony Youth Orchestra concerto competition. David Talley, who studied his art for six years under Dr. James Roberts, professor of trombone at Jacksonville State University, will be the featured instrumentalist in concert May 11. Talley as a boy wanted to play the trumpet, but a band director felt the shape of his mouth made him better suited for the trombone. Talley has played principal trombone with the Atlanta Symphony Youth Orchestra for three years. “He’s probably the finest high school trombone player I’ve ever heard, and I’ve heard people from across the county say that, too,” said Glenn Spurlin, band director at Saks High School. But it’s not like Talley has ignored his other studies — at Saks, Talley carries a 4.0 GPA, belongs to the National Honor Society and his second in his class academically.