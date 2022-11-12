Look Back ... to hometown funerals for honored dead, 1947

Nov. 12, 1947, in The Star: Final rites for Pvt. William E. Cates of Jacksonville Rt. 2, who was killed Nov. 13, 1944, while serving with U.S. forces in Germany, will be conducted two days hence at Mt. Zion Church. Trained at Camp Blanding, Fla., he was killed only five weeks after going overseas. Survivors include his parents, Mr. and Mrs. H. B. Cates of Weaver, and six siblings: John, Norman, Louise, Eunice, Mrs. L. W. Poe and Mrs. I. O. Bridges. Also this date: Being interred at Oxford Cemetery tomorrow afternoon will be Pfc James C. Kilgore of 304 Hunter Street. Pfc. Kilgore died in military action on Nov. 23, 1944, during the Battle of the Bulge, and his body arrived here this morning. Final military funeral rites will be conducted at Usrey’s Funeral Chapel. Survivors include his mother, Frances, and five siblings: brothers Robert and Neil, and sisters, Bama, Jackie, and Mrs. Alma Grizzard. Additionally: In the “lost and found” section of the classifieds, Joe Worsham of 707 E. 9th Street asks, “Have you seen my black cat, named Black Boy? 7 toes on each front foot. Reward.”
Nov. 12, 1997, in The Star: Time Warner, which owns the cable TV system serving all of Calhoun County except for Piedmont, has announced it will sell the system to a Phoenix company known as Cable One, a subsidiary of The Washington Post Co. Anniston will be the 12-year-old company’s first operation in Alabama. The company expects to add internet access via cable modems sometime in the next 18-24 months. Also this date: Vincent T. Cherry Jr., 45, formerly the associate executive director of Northwest Mississippi Regional Medical Center in Clarksdale, Miss., has been hired as the new executive director of Stringfellow Memorial Hospital in Anniston. He succeeds the former administrator of the 125-bed hospital, Michael Cassidy, who “separated employment” from the hospital in October. Stringfellow is operated by Health Management Associates. Additionally: Developers are beginning to take notice of the empty land near the new Jacksonville High School. For example, construction will begin this coming spring at a 23-acre subdivision on Weaver Road. Thirty-seven single-family homes, of at least 1,800 square feet in size, are planned for the site by developers Billy Isom and Sammy Amaro.