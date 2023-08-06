Look Back ... to homes for sale in Pelham Heights, 1948

Aug. 6, 1948, in The Star: Advertised for sale in Pelham Heights are single-family homes priced from $5,900 to $7,300 — “Built for Fort McClellan, now for sale to YOU.” Every home, either two or three bedrooms, comes with a stove and refrigerator, city water and lights. The potential buyer is asked to drive out the Jacksonville Highway to just past the middle gate of Fort McClellan, then look for Pelham Heights and an entrance post on the left. Also this date: The Calhoun County Board of Education last night put a pause on new school buildings for Friendship and Webster’s Chapel, on grounds that contractors’ submitted bids were way too high for what’s been budgeted — even if the structures were stripped down to their essentially needed elements. The low bid on both schools jointly was just about $108,000.
Aug. 6, 1998, in The Star: School opens in two weeks, but the Anniston City Board of Education has just about given up on persuading the City of Anniston not to cut $1 million in funding from its budget this year. School officials planned their budget without the money and sure enough, over the summer Superintendent Jan Hurd cut some $1 million worth of personnel and programs to account for the lost of city support. In another item of business, the school board approved promoting Randolph Park Principal Joan Frazier to Director of Federal Programs for the school system.