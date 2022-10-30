Look Back ... to homecoming for local fatalities of war, 1947

Oct. 30, 1947, in The Star: Bodies of America’s World War II casualties are now being returned to their home territory, and two from Calhoun County were brought to Anniston this morning on the 10:05 train. George Washington Ingram, 23, son of Mr. and Mrs. Luther Ingram of Eastaboga, was among the first killed in the war, the fatality occurring during the bombing of Pearl Harbor. First buried in Hawaii, his remains were brought back to the county upon request of the family. The second war body met this morning was that of steward mate 2nd class Arthur J. Matthews, son of Sarah Ragland of Jacksonville. Lucius Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Obsequies for this Black serviceman who was also killed at Pearl Harbor will be held tomorrow afternoon at New Hope Baptist Church in Jacksonville, with military rites performed by members of the Kennedy Todd Wilson post No. 2081 of the VFW.
Oct. 30, 1997, in The Star: Anniston Army Depot’s top civilian official, Nathan Hill, yesterday was honored for his years of service by being awarded the Defense Department’s top civilian award. At a ceremony on Capitol Hill, Secretary of the Army Togo West Jr. gave the award to Hill and nine other civilians from across the country. “I didn’t even know I was nominated. I was extremely pleased and happy,” said Hill. Depot commander Col. Gregory Potts said Hill “exhibits the finest in federal civil service.” Also this date: The 25-cent pay-phone call has been a fixture in American life for some 20 years — even ol’ Travis Tritt made some extra money singing about it — but starting this weekend, those calls will cost another dime. The 35-cent call begins this weekend, on account of a price hike being instituted by BellSouth Public Communications, the largest pay phone provider in the Southeast. It’ll take about a month to convert all phones in a nine-state service area. A new federal law allows the company to charge more for this service without going through state public service commissions.