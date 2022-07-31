Look Back … to Hobson City’s plans for Founders’ Day, 1947

July 31, 1947, in The Star: A mammoth Founders’ Day program has been planned for Hobson City Aug. 11 when representatives of Anniston and Oxford will join with citizens of the neighboring community to pay homage to the founders of “one of the very few civic governments in the nation controlled entirely by members of the Negro race.” The celebration will begin at 2 p.m. with a grand parade to the new Hobson City baseball park, where a well-rounded program is planned, followed by free barbecue. At the time of its establishment in 1899, Hobson City was populated by 135 people in 12 families. Today, it’s home to 1,050.
July 31, 1997, in The Star: Poorly treated wastewater from Fort McClellan’s sewage plant killed hundreds of fish along a mile-and-a-half stretch of Cane Creek earlier this week, state officials say. Rotting fish, sludge, brown foam and floating solids have been evident lately in Cane Creek under the Weaver Road bridge and downstream west of Woodland Park. It’s at least the second time this year the plant has attracted the attention of federal environmental officials. The plant was once under the management of the Anniston Water Works and Sewer Board, which had recommended for several years that the Army rebuild some of the filters involved in the cleaning process. A private company, however, took over the operation June 1, having underbid the board for the operating contract. Also this date: A fast, hard rain soaked the area yesterday around 5 p.m. caused considerable damage to the Burton Street neighborhood of Oxford, as well as several other locations there and in Anniston. Nearly two-and-a-quarter inches fell in two hours or less. Assistant Street Superintendent Phil Brown in Anniston said the flooding on both sides of Quintard between 11th and 14th streets was the worst he’d seen in his 11 years with the city. Large trees fell in the old residential neighborhoods of the east side.