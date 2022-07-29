Look Back ... to history

July 29, 1947, in The Star: Celebrating her 90th birthday at her home today, 1109 Wilmer Avenue, Mrs. E. C. Anderson has marked the occasion by entertaining family and friends throughout the day. Wife of one of the first physicians in Anniston, Mrs. Anderson persuaded Dr. Anderson to settle here in 1885. Their home on Wilmer was built in 1888 and at that time was situated in such a way they could see all the stores on Noble Street -– there were no other buildings near the house, making the address seem practically “country.” Mrs. Anderson is also known as one of the organizers of the First Christian Church. Also this date: The biggest bottleneck in the industrialization of Alabama is the lack of skilled and semiskilled labor, says Jack W. Taylor, who for the past year has been instructor in the electrical shop connected with the Veterans Training Program at Anniston High School. Taylor says that of the original electrical class organized in May, 1946, nine were still enrolled in the two-year course and are giving every evidence of completing it. Machine work, auto mechanics and refrigeration are also offered in the training program which attracts veterans with an average age of about 22, the majority of whom have seen overseas service.
July 29, 1997, in The Star: Family and friends are mourning the deaths of a well-liked older retired couple, Frank and Larrie Cowden of 812 Claxton St., Anniston. A few days ago they were on their way back home from a church meeting in Dallas, Texas, when Mr. Cowden lost control of his car on the interstate, resulting in a crash that killed the Cowdens and two people in a separate vehicle. Mrs. Cowden was a retired associate minister of Smith Metropolitan AME Zion Church at 14th and Pine and Mr. Cowden had been the assistant Sunday school superintendent at First Mission Baptist Church. Also this date: For the 1,350 civilians employed at Fort McClellan, their jobs are increasingly the subject of rumor and uncertainty. Those worries were on display yesterday as Maj. Gen. Ralph Wooten briefed about 250 employees on where the closing process stands and what they can expect.