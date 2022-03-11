Look Back ... to high demand for domestic help, 1947

March 11, 1947, in The Star: The first rural town to respond to the 1947 Red Cross Roll Call, Ohatchee this morning reported contributions which brought the total value of gifts today to more than $4,500 in Calhoun County, or 30 percent of the goal. Mrs. Clifford Propst and Mrs. A. P. Parton of Ohatchee reported the collection of $310, a sum which is double the quota set for that particular community. Also this date: The placement of domestic servants in the Anniston area, although still far from satisfying the demand, increased considerably in the past year, according to statistics furnished by the Anniston Employment Office. In 1945, of the 9,050 placements made by that office, only 47 were domestic servants. With the end of the war and the closing of some of the war plants, the number increased all the way to 580 for 1946.
March 11, 1997, in The Star: While people who drink alcohol in parked cars on Jacksonville city property will soon have to answer to the police, Jacksonville apartment residents who choose to have open containers of alcohol within 30 feet of their front door won’t have to worry. The city had no provisions for apartment-entrance drinking earlier, but the City Council added one last night. The prohibition makes it illegal to drink in a parked car in a city park or on the town square; it closes a loophole in the city’s previous open-container laws. In other business, the City Council voted to sell Auburn developer Paul Thomas 15 acres of city-owned land southwest of the intersection of Alabama 21 and Weaver Road. Retail development is the tract’s probable purpose, said Mayor George Douthit.