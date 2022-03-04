Look Back ... to Hi-Y officers elected, 1947

March 4, 1947, in The Star: Calhoun County Coroner Charles L. Dill died last night at a Birmingham hospital at the age of 60. A lifelong resident of the city, Dill had served as coroner since 1942. His previous occupation had been to operate the Dill & Coleman Printing Company on 11th Street for more than 25 years. He was a Mason, a Kiwanian, a Methodist, and a family man – husband to Alice and father of Charles Jr. and Mrs. V. P. Foard of Tulsa, Okla. He was also an active adult leader in the Boy Scouts. Also this date: The president of the newly formed chapter of the Anniston Boys’ Hi-Y Club will be Anniston High School senior Bill Wiemeyer. Also elected yesterday to lead the group were Tom Shelton, a junior, vice president; Bill Bond, a sophomore, secretary; Douglas Waugh, a junior, treasurer; and John Mallory, junior, chaplain.
March 4, 1997, in The Star: A federal judge’s ruling issued Monday leaves the reconstituted Anniston school board in place at least temporarily, but it also leaves doors open for another federal court hearing and a potential lawsuit in state court.