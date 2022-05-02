Look Back ... to Hi-Y goal-setting, 1947

May 2, 1947, in The Star: Members of the four Hi-Y Club chapters in Anniston High School met jointly in the YMCA quarters on East 12th Street to review the Hi-Y Convention held in Anniston in late March and to list values of the convention to be preserved for the Hi-Y program in Anniston. For example, John Mallory spoke of the friendly spirit which prevailed in the convention, and of the different ways Christian character can be developed through the Hi-Y program. Bobby Stanley, president of the George Neely chapter, presided.
May 2, 1997, in The Star: Katie Voorhest of Oxford and Misty Roach of Anniston have been selected state finalists in the 1997 Miss Alabama Teen USA pageant. The pageant will be held tomorrow at Samford University in Birmingham. The winner will represent the state in the Miss Teen USA Pageant.