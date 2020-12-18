Look Back ... to hectic peacetime shopping, 1945

Dec. 18, 1945, in The Star: Anniston merchants say there’s plenty of money out there during this peacetime shopping season, but stocks of goods are in shorter supply than ever before. This past weekend, store owners said, they were mobbed. “When that crowd rushed in last Saturday, I didn’t know what had hit me,” remarked one store manager. Another said he didn’t think he had anything left that would pass for a Christmas present, but that he was guarding his store fixtures with his life. Also this date: Approximately 5,000 youngsters in Anniston commenced their Christmas holiday break today as public schools dismissed until Wednesday, Jan. 2, 1946. According to Superintendent C. C. Moseley, this schedule will also benefit local retailers who need student help during the hectic shopping season. Additionally: Funeral services were conducted in Birmingham today for Dr. William D. Sellers, co-founder of the old Sellers Hospital in Anniston. Dr. Sellers lived in Anniston for about 10 years in the early part of this century. Dr. Sellers and a brother built their hospital on the site of what’s now the old Garner Hospital, 5th and Leighton, in 1906 and they operated it until 1917. Dr. Sellers’ widow and two sons, William and Edwin, are among his survivors.
Dec. 18, 1995, in The Star: Veterans Centennial Park at the corner of 17th and Quintard is beginning to resemble a park, but it’s missing the granite on which the names of Alabama service members killed in combat will be etched. More than 8,600 names have been compiled for the wall and it’s thought the list will surpass 10,000. It will cost another $120,000 for the granite and artwork depicting battle scenes from this century’s wars, but a veterans committee is raising money for that purpose.