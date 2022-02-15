Look Back ... to hearings for the school board, 1997

Feb. 15, 1947: The date fell on a Saturday during a 12-year period (1940-52) when The Star didn’t publish on that day of the week.
Feb. 15, 1997, in The Star: A federal judge in Huntsville will hold hearings next week on whether to overturn the Anniston City Council’s reconstruction the city school board. U.S. District Judge Lynwood Smith jr. declined to issue a temporary restraining order Friday to block the council’s action. Instead, he set aside two full days next week for a hearing on the matter. Both the city and those seeking to overturn the council’s action will be allowed to call witnesses and present evidence supporting their cases. Also this date: The TV station known as Alabama’s ABC 33/40 has bought a full page ad to tout its expertise at predicting tornadoes and helping prepare viewers to meet the emergency, if any. James Spann, Mark Prater and John Oldshue are the men at the meteorological helm.