Look Back ... to ham radio operators at Mount Cheaha, 1948

June 14, 1948, in The Star: Close to 100 people gathered at the CCC tower atop Mount Cheaha yesterday for the fourth annual “Ham Fest” given by the Anniston Radio Club. They came from all over Alabama, from Georgia and Tennessee, bringing wives and children and geared for a good time using their personal radio communications equipment. Many had transmitter-receiver sets installed in their cars and talked to those at the tower on the way up. The serious purpose of “ham” radio operation is to test emergency power equipment by making as many contacts as possible with amateurs all over the the U.S., and to become more efficient in handling traffic or relaying messages. The Anniston Radio Club was organized in 1939 with six licensed operators — membership now stands at 20 — while the first “ham fest” was held in 1941.
June 14, 1998, in The Star: Anniston is now debating whether to keep its system of rotating three ambulance service or to establish a city-operated rescue service within its fire department. It’s a discussion that has elicited strong feelings and strong words from various sections of the community. Defending the current system are the private ambulance companies that share patient transport duties with the nonprofit Anniston Emergency and Rescue Squad. Neal Hardin, vice president of American Medical Response, says the rotation established two years ago has operated smoothly so far.