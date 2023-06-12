Look Back … to guessing the demand for live theater in Oxford, 1998

June 12, 1948: The date fell on a Saturday during a 12-year period (1940-52) when The Star didn’t publish on that day of the week.
June 12, 1998, in The Star: A former production manager for an Anniston community theater company, Douglas Millington, and his brother, Thomas, have been trying to get the support of the Oxford Arts Council before making a proposal to the Oxford City Council for funding via one-time grant of $80,000 to $100,000 so they can establish live theater in the city. However, the arts council is not scheduled to meet again until September, and members aren’t convinced the community will get behind the project. “Frankly, I’d love to see something of the arts in Oxford,” said City Councilwoman Norma Martin, a founder of the arts council and a former teacher who once had both Millington brothers in her classes. “The only thing they’re lacking is Oxford support,” she said. Indeed, that’s exactly the issue, said Mayor Leon Smith. “I don’t want to shut the door, but they need to do something to see what sort of local support there is,” Smith said. The idea, said Doug Millington, is to operate on a combination of the city grant and a collection of personal funds for a year. During that time, theater leadership would seek corporate sponsorship, donations, season ticket patrons and most importantly nonprofit status, which would make the group eligible to apply for grants. Also this date: It’s that time of year when summer interns bring their enthusiasm to Anniston Star desks: Tom Lasseter, 22, and Winston Ross, 21, are writing in the newsroom, while Julie Traylor, 21, will work on the copy desk and Gayla Montgomery, 19, will work in the advertising department.