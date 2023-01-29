Look Back … to groundbreaking scheduled for First Baptist Church in Anniston, 1948

Jan. 29, 1948, in The Star: Groundbreaking ceremonies for a new building for the First Baptist Church congregation will be held at the building site, 105 West 15th St., Anniston, early in the morning of Feb. 2. Work on the new set of buildings will begin immediately following the special service, with construction expected to be completed within 12 months. The approximately $190,000 building will replace what was destroyed by fire in November 1945; the congregation will continue to hold Sunday services at the Calhoun County Courthouse until its new home is completed. Also this date: The 20th anniversary of Wylie Company of Anniston — operators of the Jitney Jungle grocery stores here — will be celebrated during the next two weeks, according to company general manager Marcus Howze Jr. The business was organized in 1928 by J. H. Wylie and M. A. Howze as co-owners, who located their original store where it still does business today, at the corner of 9th and Noble. The Jitney-Jungle grocery selling system, which entails cash-only sales to its customers, was founded in Jackson, Miss., nearly 30 years ago.
Jan. 29, 1998, in The Star: The Anniston City Council has approved a new contract for City Manager John Seymour that keeps him on the job for at least the next two years. His annual salary will be $68,500 with a $300-per-month car allowance. Also this date: Three Calhoun County commissioners said yesterday that they would not stand in the way of Anniston taking jurisdiction over Fort McClellan if the legislative delegation doesn’t give the county the abilities it needs to guide the reuse of the property.