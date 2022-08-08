Look Back … to groundbreaking for a new AIDS Services Center, 1997

Aug. 8, 1947, in The Star: Serving on certain Anniston boards seems to be taking a stressful toll on its members. A third member of the board of trustees of Anniston Memorial Hospital has resigned, as Mrs. L. H. McKibbin has submitted her departure letter to the city commission, to become effective as soon as her position is filled. Mrs. McKibbin’s resignation follows on the heels of the resignation of Duke Logan, chairman of the hospital’s board of trustees. The commission accepted the resignation of board member John Chastain several weeks ago; the board now has only two members of its original five-person board. Two of three members of the parks board, Erman Crew and Mrs. W. P. Acker, also resigned recently, leaving only Guice Potter on that board.
Aug. 8, 1997, in The Star: Two years ago, the AIDS Services Center in Hobson City was reduced to a pile of smoldering rubble after an arsonist sneaked through a window and set the clinic ablaze. Today, the center began to rise anew from the ashes as ground was broken this morning for the new clinic at its old site on Martin Luther King Drive. The structure is scheduled to be completed within six months and will feature larger exam rooms and offices and a community and counseling room. Until the new building is finished, the clinic will continue to operate in its temporary quarters onNoble Street in Anniston. The facility serves 14 counties and currently has more than 200 patients. Dr. Barbara Hanna is the medical director.