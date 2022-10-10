Look Back ... to Grace Church welcoming an old friend, 1947

Oct. 10, 1947, in The Star: The Rt. Rev. James M. Stoney, who served as rector of Grace Episcopal Church from 1921-42, will be back in town this Sunday, Oct. 12, to deliver the sermon to his former congregation. He is now the bishop of New Mexico and southwest Texas.
Oct. 10, 1997, in The Star: White Plains residents are concerned that a chemical applied in early July to a turf field off Rainbow Drive might pose a health hazard. Woerner Turf, which grow grass sod in a field along Choccolocco Creek south of White Plains School, applied methyl bromide, in the form of a gas, to the field to sterilize the soil. The company applied the chemical so it could certify the Bermuda grass planted there to be uncontaminated by other strains of grass.