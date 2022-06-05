Look Back … to government agencies preparing for the 21st century, 1997

PLEASE NOTE: ALL ONLINE PURCHASES ARE AUTOMATIC RENEWALS UNLESS YOU EMAIL JPAYNE@ANNISTONSTAR.COM OR CONTACT CUSTOMER SERVICE @ 256-235-9253....
Purchase an online subscription to our website for $7.99 a month with automaticrenewal. Each online subscription gives you full access to all of our newspaper websites and mobile applications. To cancel you may contact Customer Service @ 256-235-9253 or email JPAYNE@ANNISTONSTAR.COM
*NEW SUBSCRIBERS ONLY join with a NEW ANNUAL SUBSCRIPTION is just $59.99 for the first year. Existing customers do not qualify for the specials! AMEX is not accepted through this site.
After the first year, we’ll automatically renew your subscription to continue your access at the regular price of $69.99 per year. Please note *Your Subscription will Automatically Renew unless you contact Customer Service To Cancel*
Anniston and the rest of the United States on June 5, 1917, sent their young men to official locations to register for the Selective Service System -- the draft -- to fight in the European war. Anniston turned the day into a giant patriotic rally to support the young men as they did their duty.
June 5, 1947, in The Star: Mr. and Mrs. Joe O’Kelley live in the Oxford area, specifically on the Talladega road across from the municipal airport. Their house has three rooms plus a kitchen, but it could use a few repairs and a good coat of paint everywhere. What it will never lack, however, is children and chores. You see, the O’Kelleys married 15 years ago, when she was 17 and he was 23. And Mrs. O’Kelley herself came from a family with a strong “twin gene” running through it — which explains why today the couple have nine children: four sets of twins plus a single boy named Billy Wayne, age 8, whom they call “Lost John,” for he has no twin. The twins are these: Charlene and Charles, 13; Velma Jean and Thelma Jo, 5; Johnny Frank and Mary Frances, 3; and Glenda Sue and Linda Lou, 18 months. Father Joe O’Kelley drives a gasoline truck for the Gulf Oil Co. and they manage to make ends meet. “We never go in debt very much — we’d rather go without,” said Mrs. O’Kelley, who gets one and a half gallons of milk each day from the family cow and feeds her family in part from 23 dozen jars of beans, vegetables, soups and other food that she canned last year. A photograph accompanying the story shows laundry hanging outside to dry, with some of the clothing formed from colorful flour sacks.
June 5, 1997, in The Star: The City of Anniston now has a municipal presence on the World Wide Web, as does the agency responsible for redeveloping Fort McClellan once the Army departs from the acreage in 1999. Other official agencies which have already set up Web pages include the Anniston Fire Department, the Calhoun County Chamber of Commerce and Jacksonville State University. City Councilman Hans Gray designed Anniston’s Web page for free. (By contrast, the fort reuse authority paid Jacksonville State University $3,200 to build its page.) Gray says he’d like to put City Council meeting minutes on the page, but city clerk Alan Atkinson can’t file the minutes into a computer because his office has only a typewriter. Also this date: Also preparing to face the 21st century on its computers is the Alabama Department of Revenue. Gov. Fob James on May 22 signed the legislation that allows the tax collection agency to accept electronic filing of state income tax returns beginning with the 1998 tax filing season.