Look Back ... to Gov. Folsom's remarks in Anniston, 1948

April 9, 1948, in The Star: Gov. James E. Folsom spoke last night at the Calhoun County Courthouse in his campaign as a candidate for delegate-at-large to the Democratic National Convention. Addressing an overflow crowd in a second-floor courtroom, the governor attacked the government’s foreign policy, “money dumping” abroad, U.S. representation at the Vatican, Universal Military Training, a limited draft, infringement of states’ rights and, finally, what he described as the lack of consideration shown Alabama by the National Democratic Party. [The party at this time was experiencing a rift between its segregationist and moderate factions, with Deep South members of the former group opposed to the nomination of President Truman on account of his proposals to advance civil rights for Black citizens.]
April 9, 1998, in The Star: State Rep. Gerald Willis, D-Nances Creek, got an unexpected gift yesterday from the Alabama Senate while he recuperated at UAB after suffering a heart attack the previous morning. State Sen. Doug Ghee, D-Anniston, persuaded his fellow senators to suspend Senate rules and pass Willis’ bill giving civil immunity to people donating equipment to volunteer fire departments. The noncontroversial bill, which legally protects those persons in case the equipment later turns out to be faulty, had already been passed by the House and now goes to Gov. Fob James for his signature. Also this date: After 21 years with the Anniston Police Department, Capt. Tom Wright is retiring today, but the break will be short-lived. Starting April 20, Wright, 42, will become the state’s field services coordinator for the Nashville-based Regional Organized Crime Information Center, acting as liaison between the center and the 110 law enforcement agencies statewide that are its members.