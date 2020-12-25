Look Back ... to good deeds by Elks, 1995

Dec. 25, 1945: No issue was printed for this date because it was Christmas Day.
Dec. 25, 1995, in The Star: Members of the Anniston Elks Lodge 189 made Christmas brighter for 17 households two days ago by having a Santa Claus character help deliver presents to them. Maebell Stanford, age 62, received boxes of food, bags of fruit and even bigger bags of gifts for her six grandchildren at her small home on Huntley Street in Hobson City. “It feels good to do this,” said Richard Medders, who donned a white beard and white locks for his delivery duties as Santa. His job, he said, is to make the recipients on the list feel comfortable during the brief visits by other lodge members who carry the gifts into the home. He greets children and adults alike, posing for pictures and wishing them a merry Christmas.