Look Back ... to Girl Scouts' fundraising doughnuts, 1947

Feb. 18, 1947, in The Star: The Girl Scout Doughnut Sale is going over the top with a total of 865 dozen sold yesterday alone in the Anniston District of Girl Scouts, Mrs. H. A. Perkerson, chairman, reported this morning. Part of the proceeds will go toward the camp building fun, with another to be distributed among the several troops. A general run of doughnut deliveries is being made this week. Deliveries in Anniston were made yesterday, and the Saks School district is being served today. Also this date: The performing arts series sponsored by the Knox Music Club will present a performance by Albert Spalding, America’s leading violinist, at the Anniston High School auditorium on March 3. The event will be the last in the 1946-47 series of programs.
Feb. 18, 1997, in The Star: Ellen Donovan, who became director of the Anniston Museum of Natural History Feb. 5, says she has encountered an optimistic spirit from museum league members, business leaders and others who have welcomed her to her new job. The biggest challenge facing the museum, she says, is finding enough money to keep its programs growing and expanding; that’s what she’ll spend a good bit of her professional time doing. One of her skills is chasing down and securing foundation grants. Donovan comes to Anniston from West Palm Beach, Fla., and she be joined by her 15-year-old son, Drew, after he finishes his school term.