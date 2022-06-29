Look Back ... to Girl Scout fundraising, 1947

June 29, 1947, in The Star: “Give a Lass a Lift With a Gift” is the coaxing slogan being used this week in Anniston as 41 solicitors begin a door-to-door campaign to raise $20,000 to build a permanent camp for the Anniston Girl Scout Council. The proposed camp will replace Camp Willett, the former Girl Scout camp that was acquired by the government as a part of Fort McClellan six years ago. Recently, however, the council bought 300 acres of land 13 miles north of Anniston (and 10 miles from Jacksonville) to form the basis for another camp. There’s already a constant water supply by gravity from a spring 130 feet above the point where primary camp buildings will be constructed. The first money raised will be used to construct an administration building, a dam and lake, and a dining hall to hold 120.
June 29, 1997, in The Star: On a 3-2 vote the Anniston Board of Education fired Anniston High School Principal James Parker in an early-morning special session yesterday. The board called the session after members learned that certain personnel actions they had taken two days earlier needed to be revisited for technical legal reasons.