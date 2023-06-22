Look Back ... to Girl Scout center named for Hazel Rowe, 1998

June 22, 1948, in The Star: A bill to revive the national military draft has been approved by Congress and will eventually land on the desk of President Truman. If he signs it into law, 5,361 young men of Calhoun County in the 18-25 age bracket would be required to register, while 4,680 in the 19 to 25 age bracket would be subject to call-up. Men of both races are included in those figures. Those who are not wild about the idea of being drafted can avoid it by signing up to serve in the Alabama National Guard, and many are doing so. Eleven young men, mainly from the college set, have enlisted in the Anniston unit, with headquarter in the City Auditorium.
June 22, 1998, in The Star: Hazel V. Rowe has dedicated her life to serving her community, so it’s only fitting that the Girl Scout Service Center at 1619 Christine Avenue in Anniston has been dedicated in her honor. Linda Payton, executive director of the Cottaquilla Council, recently presented Rowe with roses after a ceremony marking the naming. She registered as a Girl Scout adult volunteer in 1944 and over the years worked her way up to the position of executive director of the council in 1963, which she held until retiring in 1975. Her primary contribution to the council was to get the service center built. Also this date: J. Michael Monroe was recently promoted to branch manager of A. G. Edwards & Sons office in Anniston. Monroe has been an investment broker for 13 years with A. G. Edwards. Monroe is married, has four children and serves as president of Children’s Services Inc., and is a board member of the Calhoun County YMCA.