Look Back ... to get-out-the-vote efforts, 1948

March 15, 1948, in The Star: Polls open tomorrow morning on the issue of whether to levy a five mill ad valorem school tax on Anniston and on county schools. To make sure virtually everyone who’s alive and of voting age can cast a ballot, the Civic Improvement Committee of the Junior Chamber of Commerce will provide transportation to the polls for anyone unable to get there any other way. Even ambulance service will be furnished to “crippled and otherwise disabled persons.” Free taxi service will also be available. Also this date: After hearing requests from Anniston Memorial Hospital officials this morning, the Calhoun County Commission doubled the county’s appropriation to the County Welfare Department — from $250 to $500. The amount will be used to help defray hospital costs of indigent patients treated at AMH. The hospital’s board chairman and superintendent had asked that the new allotment be $750.
March 15, 1998, in The Star: Thousands of young competitors descended on Jacksonville yesterday for a blending of arts and sciences in Alabama’s 15th annual “Odyssey of the Mind” problem-solving contest. On a sunny day, kids in aluminum foil spacesuits, jester hats and spangled costumes stalked the halls of JSU’s business building, looking terrifically out of place there. Its rooms were transformed into performance halls, where, competing in categories such as “morph magic” and “camouflaged creation,” winners were chosen for their originality in storytelling while completing the technical requirements of the assigned problem.