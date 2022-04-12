Look Back … to George Smith’s praise for Rudy Abbott, 1997

April 12, 1947: The date fell on a Saturday during a 12-year period (1940-52) when The Star didn’t publish on that day of the week.
April 12, 1997, in The Star: Writing in his Saturday column, Star senior editor George Smith recalls the career of Jacksonville State University baseball coach Rudy Abbott, starting with the day the four-sport star at Walter Wellborn High School first approached Smith for a job a sportswriter. He was a natural from the beginning, Smith writes, and dedicated to his newspaper job, despite other responsibilities tugging at his time. “My guess is Rudy will reach 1,000 wins before his career is finished. My bet is Rudy Abbott will be in the Alabama Sports Hall of Fame long before then. I can think of none more deserving,” Smith concluded. Also this date: While TV station ABC 33/40 refuses to allow the gay coming-out episode of the Ellen sitcom to air in the Birmingham market, two enterprising groups plan to make sure everyone gets to see the April 30 episode who wants to. Birmingham Pride Alabama and the Gay and Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation plan to arrange a satellite hook-up so the episode can be shown to an audience at the Alabama Theater. [The next day, however, the management of the Alabama Theater said it would not allow an event of that nature in its auditorium — “way too controversial,” said a spokesman.]