Look Back ... to Gen. Eisenhower's visit, 1947

April 10, 1947, in The Star: Thousands of residents, including school children, lined Anniston streets this morning hoping to get a glimpse of Gen. Dwight D. Eisenhower as his motorcade passed through the downtown area en route to Fort McClellan. There, he inspected several post facilities and properties, all with an eye toward making a recommendation about the post’s future. Arriving at the Eastaboga Airport at 8:40 a.m., Gen. Eisenhower and his party passed though the flag-decorated downtown district around 9:10 a.m.. Thousands were on hand to greet the distinguished guest, who waved from an Army sedan — and even signed autographs for three boys, one of whom sped along along on his motorbike to keep abreast of the general’s car window. At the right time, Eisenhower agreed to sign 16-year-old Stanley Bowe’s autograph book. Also this date: Commercial National Bank will begin doing business tomorrow morning in its new and permanent home on the ground floor of what was formerly called the Wilson Building — but now will be known as the Commercial National Bank Building, 930 Noble Street. The bank, founded in 1920, was burned out of its previous home on Dec. 25, 1945. The bank acquired its present property in February 1946 and has been renovating it ever since. Windows are in place for seven tellers, the space will be air conditioned and lit by fluorescent lights and bank officers’ offices will be finished out in solid walnut and marble. The bank has 23 employees.
April 10, 1997, in The Star: Jerry Hielman, president and general manager of ABC 33/40 in the Birmingham area, has announced that fans of the ABC-TV sitcom “Ellen” will not be allowed to watch the “coming out” episode on his TV station. Because the actress herself, Ellen Generes, recently said she’s gay, her sitcom’s creative team decided it’s only fitting that the character she portrays do the same. Heilman said 33/40 won’t carry the special one-hour episode because “we do not think it is appropriate for family viewing.”