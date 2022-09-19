Look Back ... to furrowed brows over City Auditorium conversion plan, 1997

Sept. 19, 1947, in The Star: A business known as the Radio Record Bar, 1213 Noble Street, lists in an advertisement a number of titles / artists it has for sale on recordings. These include “Echo Said No,” by Guy Lombardo; “Pop Corn Sack,” by Spike Jones; “Feudin’ and Fightin’,” by Dorothy Shay; “Christmas Dreaming,” by Frank Sinatra; “Don’t Tell Me,” by Margaret Whiting; and “Blue Flame,” by Woody Herman. Also this date: “For the first time in history, a child born today has a good chance to attain the biblical age of three-score-and-ten years,” declared Dr. G. D. Gill, state health officer, who was principal speaker at yesterday’s weekly meeting of the Anniston Kiwanis Club. Dr. Gill described the advances made by the medical profession in reducing infant mortality in recent years, although he did concede that longer lives brings a statistical increase in the death rate from cancer and from kidney and heart diseases.
Sept. 19, 1997, in The Star: A new proposal for expanding Anniston City Hall has stirred controversy already. The Alabama Historical Commission says a play to change the city’s auditorium into office space might well ruin the historical integrity of the building — a claim the city strongly contests. Built in 1942 as a USO recreation center, the city auditorium and the rest of that complex is an example of Art Moderne, or Streamlined Moderne, architecture, said Nathan Farris, a survey coordinator for the historical commission. The commission can’t stop the city from making that change, however, because no federal funds are involved. Local supporters of the project point out that the building isn’t exactly in pristine original condition; other, smaller spaces have been converted to modern usage. Also this date: Calhoun County Sheriff Larry Amerson says his jail is dangerously overcrowded and understaffed and he has appealed to the County Commission for more money to solve the problem. The jail is filled to its 260-inmate limit, Amerson said, and he needs to add more guards to his current staff of 25. Additionally: A new anti-poverty agency was created yesterday by the Calhoun County Commission to replace the old Community Action Agency, which collapsed under scandal and financial mismanagement earlier this year. The agency will eventually have 15 board members; it will also eventually have a name, but officials haven’t yet decided what it will be.