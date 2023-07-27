Look Back ... to funeral services for a Wedowee soldier, 1948

July 27, 1948, in The Star: The body of First Sgt. Earl McCord, who gave his life in service to his country during the Battle of the Bulge, will arrive in Heflin for burial tomorrow morning. Funeral services will be held at Morris Chapel Sunday afternoon with the Rev. Hobert Murphy officiating. Military rites will be performed by the American Legion. McCord, who was wounded in December 1944 and died in France Feb. 3, 1945, is survived by his wife, Mrs. Ester Pitts McCord, and a daughter, Peggy Earl, both of Jacksonville. Also surviving are his parents, three brothers and a sister. A graduate of Wedowee High School where he had been a star football player for three years, Sgt. McCord enlisted in the Air Corps in February 1939.
July 27, 1998, in The Star: It’s a big transition summer for the Anniston public school system, which is closing Johnston Elementary and rezoning the remaining six elementary schools. (An unsolved problem is where to store Johnston school records dating back decades.) At the same time, a thorough renovation project is taking apart some of those schools and putting them back together.