Look Back ... to funds for injured children, 1948

Feb. 19, 1948, in The Star: Calhoun County schools Superintendent A. C. Shelton today announced an appeal for funds to help pay hospital expenses for the five county children who are still requiring treatment at Anniston Memorial following a school bus-logging truck accident two days ago. Shelton said that the purpose of appeal to area residents for whatever funds they might spare is intended to lighten the financial burden upon the Ohatchee-area families who are coping with this tragedy. Without help, Shelton said, the families might feel they need to take their children out of hospital care “before they are completely well.” Contributions may be left at any of the city’s three banks, and they will be directed to a common fund. As for the children themselves, Vicky Mitchell, Christine Mitchell and William E. Haynes remain in poor condition due to serious head injuries and Douglas Johnson and Loraine Clark are in fair condition. One child was killed, Eddie Dee Mitchell, brother of Vicky.
Feb. 19, 1998, in The Star: The ongoing extension of Oxford’s city limits has raised the question of whether the city has outgrown its volunteer fire department. Some residents in outlying parts of town say it takes firefighters too long to respond to calls, but fire officials say they have added firefighters and built a substation to improve their service. And, they say, the city’s fire insurance rating has gone down, a sign that its fire protection is improving. Since 1993, Oxford has increased its population about 20 percent through more than 80 annexations.