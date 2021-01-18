Look Back ... to fundraising plans for a new YMCA, 1946

Jan. 18, 1946, in The Star: A fundraising drive with a goal of $375,000 to build a permanent home for the YMCA in Anniston kicked off last night at an inaugural dinner. “Your children and your children’s children will rise up to call you blessed for you have accomplished,” Bob Gossum, representative of the National YMCA Council told the distinguished crowd of businessmen. More than $130,000 has already been raised, it was reported. Also this date: The Anniston Chamber of Commerce reminds the public that it’s against local law to use the telephone as a means of soliciting someone to make a donation or to subscribe to or for advertising, without permission of the City Commission. The ordinance applies to any person, firm, corporation, society or association. Additionally: The congregation of Grace Episcopal Church in Anniston will welcome an old friend back to the pulpit Sunday when the Rt. Rev. James M. Stoney, D.D., will be the guest pastor. Bishop Stoney was rector of Grace Church from 1921-42, when his duties carried him to New Mexico to serve as bishop out there.
Jan. 18, 1996, in The Star: Alabama football coach Gene Stallings jumbled his offensive coaching staff yesterday, removing coordinator Homer Smith and replacing him with receivers coach Woody McCorvey. Already the Tide’s assistant head coach, McCorvey will also tutor the Tide’s quarterbacks, including John David Phillips, the former Anniston High School standout who’ll be a sophomore this fall. Stallings has yet to hire a receivers coach, although graduate assistant Dabo Swinney, a former Alabama walk-on, and former Alabama receiver Joey Jones are reportedly front-runners for the post. Alabama’s record this past season was 8-3 — fine for most other schools, but a warning sign in Tuscaloosa.