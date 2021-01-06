Look Back ... to fundraising for an Oxford library, 1946

Jan. 6, 1946, in The Star: The town of Oxford has had a public library since 1928, when it was opened with a mere handful of books and Mrs. Florida Pinson Christian as its librarian. The current library building is inadequate, however, so the women of the Europa Club and the Quest Club — inspired by a gift of $3,000 from an anonymous donor — have taken up the effort to raise more for a completely new building. Also this date: Newly organized in this section is the Calhoun County Negro Veterans Organization, to be operated by and for veterans of this county. The group originated with a local veteran and graduate of Tuskegee Institute, Ulysses Whitworth. His organization will help fellow men of his race to obtain their veterans’ benefits under the GI Bill of Rights, both financial and educational. Additionally: Noble Street between 11th and 12th streets was blocked off yesterday because the east wall of the burned-out Commercial National Bank building was swaying in the wind, thereby posing a threat to pedestrians and traffic. The building was destroyed by the fire early Christmas morning, but the ongoing shortage of labor has prevented authorities from taking down the remainder of the structure.
Jan. 6, 1996, in The Star: Rodney Bivens’ stay at Anniston High School might be over. Bivens, the Bulldogs’ head coach since 1992, confirmed late last night that he will interview today for an administrative position with Auburn University’s football program. Sources said Bivens’ interview with Tigers coach Terry Bowden is a mere formality. Bivens led Anniston to the 1994 Class 6A state championship.