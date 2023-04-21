Look Back ... to fundraising for an iron lung, 1948

April 21, 1948, in The Star: The Anniston Civitan Club will open an energetic fundraising drive here tomorrow for the goal of buying a much-needed portable iron lung for the City of Anniston and Calhoun County. “The need for such an apparatus has been felt by many medical men and civic leaders in this community for some time,” said Civitan Club president Fred Couch, The company from which the lung will be purchased guarantees that in the event of an epidemic such as polio, the city will get five extra lungs for use here. The machine will be on display tomorrow at the corner of 11th and Noble and there will be someone there to demonstrate how it works, too. [The article did not state how much needed to be raised.]
April 21, 1998, in The Star: Officials of U.S. Castings said yesterday they will lay off nearly a quarter of their 290 workers and stop making “no bake” castings for outside customers at the plant on Front Street in south Anniston. The “no bake” operation has mostly made large butterfly valves for metal pipes. On the line, workers pour metal into huge molds set up on the shop floor. “The items are labor intensive,” said plant manager David Vingers in explaining why the castings are unprofitable and thus need to be eliminated. The employment reduction, effective June 12, will cost 70 workers their jobs, including 54 molders and five machinists. U.S. Castings is a division of U.S. Pipe, which is part of Walter Industries Inc., the company that owns Jim Walter Homes; the Anniston plant was founded as T.C. King Pipe and Foundry before U.S. Pipe bought it in 1961.