Look Back ... to fundraising by the sheriff, 1996

Oct. 30, 1946, in The Star: The new city administration in Anniston is putting new city swimming pools and improved parks in jeopardy because it’s not sure it wants to honor the financial commitment made in the previous administration. A representative of Pitts Douglas Contracting Company requested payment yesterday afternoon for the work it has performed so far, but the city commission said it won’t even think about paying until the parks board presents a formal bill for work actually completed. Current commissioners are reluctant to assume obligations over the estimated budget presented when construction began.
Oct. 30, 1996, in The Star: After the Calhoun County Commission adopted a budget last month, Sheriff Larry Amerson felt he hadn’t been allocated enough to run his department properly, so Amerson went looking for money on his own. The potential sources for the money were perfectly legal — a bank loan and a government grant — but when the commissioners and the county administrator found out what he’d done, they were not happy and they put a stop to the process. The bank loan would have been for new guns and the federal grant would have paid for new clerks and laptop computers. As an example of how his department is underfunded, Amerson said that based on the average number of sheriff’s deputies in other counties statewide, Calhoun County should have about 60 deputies and 45 correctional officers. Instead, it has 25 deputies, 25 correctional officers and three clerks. Also this date: According to presidential “election” results from a couple of local schools, Bill Clinton is the favored candidate in Anniston’s public schools (2,338 for Clinton, 447 for Dole and 78 for Perot), while the 544 future voters of Alexandria Elementary School prefer Bob Dole, giving him 263 votes — 53 more votes than Bill Clinton got (the rest of the school presumably chose “other”).